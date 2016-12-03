Dec 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Saturday, December 3
Hamilton Academical 1 Partick Thistle 1
Kilmarnock 2 Dundee 0
Motherwell 3 Celtic 4
Rangers 2 Aberdeen 1
Ross County 2 Hearts 2
St. Johnstone 3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 13 12 1 0 39 11 37
2 Rangers 16 8 5 3 21 17 29
3 Hearts 16 7 6 3 31 19 27
4 Aberdeen 14 7 3 4 23 14 24
5 St. Johnstone 15 6 4 5 22 19 22
6 Kilmarnock 15 4 5 6 14 24 17
-------------------------
7 Ross County 16 3 7 6 17 28 16
8 Hamilton Academical 15 2 9 4 17 21 15
9 Motherwell 15 4 3 8 20 27 15
10 Dundee 16 4 3 9 14 22 15
11 Partick Thistle 15 3 5 7 17 22 14
12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 16 3 5 8 21 32 14
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off