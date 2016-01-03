Jan 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Sunday, January 3
St. Johnstone Aberdeen Postponed
Saturday, January 2
Celtic 1 Partick Thistle 0
Dundee 2 Dundee United 1
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 Ross County 0
Kilmarnock 2 Hearts 2
Motherwell 3 Hamilton Academical 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 20 14 4 2 48 16 46
2 Aberdeen 21 13 4 4 34 20 43
3 Hearts 21 10 7 4 36 24 37
4 St. Johnstone 20 9 4 7 35 31 31
5 Ross County 22 9 3 10 36 33 30
6 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 21 7 7 7 29 30 28
-------------------------
7 Dundee 21 6 8 7 31 36 26
8 Motherwell 20 7 4 9 23 28 25
9 Partick Thistle 20 6 6 8 19 24 24
10 Hamilton Academical 21 6 5 10 28 37 23
11 Kilmarnock 22 5 6 11 24 41 21
12 Dundee United 21 2 4 15 18 41 10
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 3
St. Johnstone v Aberdeen (1230) Postponed