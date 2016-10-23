Soccer-Arsenal players keen on Sanchez stay, says Koscielny
May 17 Arsenal players want Alexis Sanchez to stay at the club next season, defender Laurent Koscielny has said, as speculation continues to swirl about the Chilean international's future.
Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Sunday Sunday, October 23 St. Johnstone 2 Dundee 1 Saturday, October 22 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Kilmarnock 1 Partick Thistle 1 Ross County 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 8 7 1 0 26 8 22 2 Aberdeen 9 5 3 1 17 8 18 3 Hearts 9 5 2 2 16 7 17 4 St. Johnstone 10 5 2 3 13 10 17 5 Rangers 9 4 3 2 11 11 15 6 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 10 2 4 4 13 18 10 ------------------------- 7 Ross County 10 2 4 4 8 14 10 8 Kilmarnock 10 2 4 4 10 20 10 9 Motherwell 9 2 3 4 11 14 9 10 Hamilton Academical 9 1 5 3 11 15 8 11 Partick Thistle 9 1 4 4 10 14 7 12 Dundee 10 1 3 6 9 16 6 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off
May 17 Arsenal players want Alexis Sanchez to stay at the club next season, defender Laurent Koscielny has said, as speculation continues to swirl about the Chilean international's future.
May 17 Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is delighted to receive the backing of Jose Mourinho and says he has worked hard to get in the manager's good books.