UPDATE 1-Soccer-Chelsea close in on title and condemn Boro to relegation
* Chelsea at West Bromwich Albion next, Boro host Southampton (Adds details, quotes)
March 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Saturday Saturday, March 14 Hamilton Academical 2 Ross County 2 Kilmarnock 1 St. Mirren 0 Partick Thistle 3 St. Johnstone 0 Friday, March 13 Aberdeen 2 Motherwell 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 27 20 3 4 56 14 63 2 Aberdeen 28 19 3 6 49 26 60 3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 28 16 5 7 42 29 53 4 Dundee United 27 14 4 9 49 38 46 5 Hamilton Academical 30 12 6 12 41 42 42 6 St. Johnstone 29 12 5 12 25 30 41 ------------------------- 7 Dundee 28 10 9 9 39 39 39 8 Kilmarnock 29 10 8 11 31 36 38 9 Partick Thistle 29 8 7 14 38 36 31 10 Ross County 29 6 7 16 31 54 25 11 Motherwell 29 6 4 19 22 54 22 12 St. Mirren 29 6 3 20 22 47 21 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off
* Chelsea at West Bromwich Albion next, Boro host Southampton (Adds details, quotes)
May 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 21 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 20 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 19 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 15 Joshua King (Bournemouth) Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)