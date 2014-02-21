Feb 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday
Friday, February 21
Dundee United 3 Motherwell 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 25 22 3 0 60 12 69
2 Aberdeen 25 15 3 7 36 22 48
3 Motherwell 25 15 2 8 39 36 47
4 Dundee United 26 11 8 7 46 31 41
5 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 23 11 5 7 29 21 38
6 St. Johnstone 24 9 5 10 31 29 32
-------------------------
7 Hibernian 25 8 7 10 23 28 31
8 Kilmarnock 26 7 5 14 32 44 26
9 St. Mirren 26 6 6 14 24 42 24
10 Ross County 25 6 4 15 30 45 22
11 Partick Thistle 26 4 10 12 25 43 22
12 Hearts * 26 5 6 15 22 44 6
-------------------------
* Deducted 15 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 22
Hearts v Celtic (1245)
Kilmarnock v Hibernian (1500)
Partick Thistle v Aberdeen (1500)
Ross County v St. Mirren (1500)
St. Johnstone v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500)