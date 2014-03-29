Soccer-AC Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
March 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday Saturday, March 29 Aberdeen 1 Dundee United 1 Celtic 1 Ross County 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 St. Mirren 2 Motherwell 1 Kilmarnock 2 St. Johnstone 1 Partick Thistle 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Celtic 32 27 4 1 80 16 85 2 Aberdeen 31 18 5 8 44 29 59 3 Motherwell 31 18 3 10 51 46 57 4 Dundee United 32 15 9 8 57 38 54 5 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 31 14 7 10 37 32 49 6 St. Johnstone 32 13 6 13 39 33 45 ------------------------- 7 Hibernian 31 8 10 13 29 40 34 8 Kilmarnock 32 9 6 17 40 55 33 9 Ross County 32 8 7 17 37 54 31 10 Partick Thistle 32 6 12 14 34 53 30 11 St. Mirren 32 7 7 18 31 53 28 12 Hearts * 30 5 6 19 26 56 6 ------------------------- C - Champion * Deducted 15 points. 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 30 Hearts v Hibernian (1145)
LONDON, Jan 23 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Sunderland's Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji risks a four- match ban after being charged with violent conduct for an incident unseen by match officials but caught on video during his side's defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.