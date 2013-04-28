Soccer-Liverpool agree terms to sign Chelsea's Solanke
May 30 Liverpool have agreed personal terms to sign Chelsea's England youth international striker Dominic Solanke, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
April 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League Champions Group matches on Sunday Sunday, April 28 Motherwell 3 Celtic 1 Saturday, April 27 St. Johnstone 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0 Friday, April 26 Ross County 1 Dundee United 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Celtic 35 22 6 7 83 34 72 ------------------------- 2 Motherwell 35 17 9 9 62 45 60 3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 35 12 15 8 59 54 51 ------------------------- 4 St. Johnstone 35 12 14 9 42 40 50 ------------------------- 5 Ross County 35 12 13 10 45 45 49 6 Dundee United 35 10 14 11 49 56 44 ------------------------- C - Champion 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
May 30 Liverpool have agreed personal terms to sign Chelsea's England youth international striker Dominic Solanke, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
May 30 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has agreed a new two-year contract with the Premier League club, according to British media reports on Tuesday.