Nov 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Saturday
Saturday, November 22
Celtic 2 Dundee 1
Dundee United 3 Kilmarnock 1
Hamilton Academical 3 St. Mirren 0
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3 Motherwell 1
St. Johnstone 2 Ross County 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 13 9 2 2 27 9 29
2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 14 9 2 3 22 12 29
3 Dundee United 14 9 1 4 25 15 28
4 Hamilton Academical 14 8 3 3 27 14 27
5 Aberdeen 13 7 1 5 19 17 22
6 Dundee 14 5 5 4 19 17 20
-------------------------
7 Kilmarnock 14 6 2 6 16 19 20
8 St. Johnstone 14 5 2 7 12 17 17
9 Partick Thistle 12 4 3 5 17 16 15
10 Motherwell 14 3 1 10 9 24 10
11 St. Mirren 14 2 2 10 10 25 8
12 Ross County 14 2 2 10 13 31 8
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 23
Partick Thistle v Aberdeen (1245)