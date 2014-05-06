May 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Relegation Group matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, May 6
Ross County 1 Hibernian 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 St. Mirren 36 10 8 18 38 56 38
2 Ross County 37 10 7 20 41 60 37
3 Hibernian 37 8 11 18 31 50 35
4 Partick Thistle 36 7 14 15 40 60 35
-------------------------
5 Kilmarnock 36 9 6 21 43 66 33
-------------------------
R6 Hearts * 36 10 7 19 42 60 22
-------------------------
* Deducted 15 points.
R - Relegated
5: Relegation play-off
6: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, May 7
Hearts v Partick Thistle (1845)
Kilmarnock v St. Mirren (1845)
Saturday, May 10
Hibernian v Kilmarnock (1115)
Partick Thistle v Ross County (1115)
St. Mirren v Hearts (1115)