May 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Champions Group matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, May 6
Dundee United 1 Aberdeen 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Celtic 36 30 5 1 96 21 95
-------------------------
2 Aberdeen 37 20 8 9 53 37 68
3 Motherwell 36 20 4 12 61 59 64
-------------------------
4 Dundee United 37 16 10 11 64 47 58
-------------------------
5 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 36 15 9 12 41 42 54
6 St. Johnstone 36 15 7 14 45 37 52
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, May 7
Motherwell v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1845)
St. Johnstone v Celtic (1845)
Sunday, May 11
Aberdeen v Motherwell (1115)
Celtic v Dundee United (1115)
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v St. Johnstone (1115)