Feb 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Monday Monday, February 15 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3 Aberdeen 1 Saturday, February 13 Celtic 2 Ross County 0 Hamilton Academical 0 Dundee United 0 Hearts Partick Thistle Postponed Motherwell 0 Kilmarnock 2 Friday, February 12 Dundee 2 St. Johnstone 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 25 18 4 3 66 21 58 2 Aberdeen 26 17 4 5 45 29 55 3 Hearts 24 12 8 4 45 24 44 4 Ross County 26 10 3 13 40 42 33 5 Dundee 25 8 9 8 39 41 33 6 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 24 8 8 8 33 33 32 ------------------------- 7 St. Johnstone 24 9 5 10 39 40 32 8 Hamilton Academical 26 7 8 11 30 45 29 9 Partick Thistle 23 7 7 9 22 28 28 10 Kilmarnock 26 7 6 13 29 48 27 11 Motherwell 25 7 5 13 26 41 26 12 Dundee United 24 3 5 16 24 46 14 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, February 13 Hearts v Partick Thistle (1500) Postponed