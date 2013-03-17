March 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 17
Dundee United 1 Dundee 1
Saturday, March 16
Celtic 4 Aberdeen 3
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 Ross County 1
Friday, March 15
Motherwell 4 Hibernian 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 31 20 5 6 74 29 65
2 Motherwell 31 14 8 9 51 41 50
3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 31 11 14 6 56 48 47
4 Ross County 31 11 12 8 40 38 45
5 St. Johnstone 31 11 11 9 38 37 44
6 Hibernian 31 10 10 11 39 42 40
-------------------------
7 Dundee United 31 9 13 9 46 51 40
8 Kilmarnock 30 9 11 10 44 40 38
9 Aberdeen 31 9 11 11 36 40 38
10 Hearts 31 8 10 13 30 41 34
11 St. Mirren 30 8 9 13 36 47 33
12 Dundee 31 4 8 19 20 56 20
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off