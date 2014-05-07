Soccer-AC Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
May 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Champions Group matches on Wednesday Wednesday, May 7 Motherwell 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 St. Johnstone 3 Celtic 3 Tuesday, May 6 Dundee United 1 Aberdeen 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Celtic 37 30 6 1 99 24 96 ------------------------- 2 Aberdeen 37 20 8 9 53 37 68 3 Motherwell 37 21 4 12 63 60 67 ------------------------- 4 Dundee United 37 16 10 11 64 47 58 ------------------------- 5 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 37 15 9 13 42 44 54 6 St. Johnstone 37 15 8 14 48 40 53 ------------------------- C - Champion 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 11 Aberdeen v Motherwell (1115) Celtic v Dundee United (1115) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v St. Johnstone (1115)
LONDON, Jan 23 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Sunderland's Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji risks a four- match ban after being charged with violent conduct for an incident unseen by match officials but caught on video during his side's defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.