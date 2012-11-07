WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Two-goal Ronaldo fires Real to 12th European title
* Brilliant Mandzukic goal in vain as Juve lose seventh final (Adds quotes)
Nov 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Wednesday Wednesday, November 7 Motherwell 0 Dundee United 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 11 6 3 2 21 11 21 2 Hibernian 12 6 3 3 23 16 21 3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 12 4 6 2 25 20 18 4 Aberdeen 12 4 6 2 15 11 18 5 St. Johnstone 12 5 3 4 15 16 18 6 Motherwell 12 4 4 4 16 17 16 ------------------------- 7 Dundee United 11 4 4 3 12 13 16 8 Kilmarnock 12 4 3 5 17 15 15 9 Ross County 12 3 6 3 15 16 15 10 Hearts 12 3 4 5 12 13 13 11 St. Mirren 12 3 3 6 16 22 12 12 Dundee 12 2 1 9 5 22 7 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 10 Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Hearts (1200) Kilmarnock v Ross County (1500) Motherwell v Dundee (1500) St. Mirren v Aberdeen (1500) Sunday, November 11 Hibernian v Dundee United (1245) Celtic v St. Johnstone (1500)
* Brilliant Mandzukic goal in vain as Juve lose seventh final (Adds quotes)
CARDIFF, June 3 The greatest goalkeeper of his generation, Juventus's Gianluigi Buffon tasted defeat in his third Champions League final as the major missing medal from his illustrious career once again slipped out of his grasp on Saturday.