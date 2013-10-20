Oct 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 20
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Partick Thistle 2
Saturday, October 19
Aberdeen 1 Dundee United 0
Hibernian 1 Celtic 1
Kilmarnock 2 Ross County 0
Motherwell 2 Hearts 1
St. Mirren 4 St. Johnstone 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 9 7 2 0 20 8 23
2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 10 6 1 3 16 10 19
3 Motherwell 10 6 1 3 13 12 19
4 Aberdeen 10 5 2 3 12 8 17
5 Hibernian 10 4 3 3 9 9 15
6 Dundee United 10 3 4 3 12 8 13
-------------------------
7 Partick Thistle 10 3 4 3 10 11 13
8 St. Johnstone 10 3 3 4 15 13 12
9 Ross County 10 3 1 6 11 19 10
10 St. Mirren 9 2 2 5 9 16 8
11 Kilmarnock 10 1 3 6 10 16 6
12 Hearts * 10 2 2 6 7 14 -7
-------------------------
* Deducted 15 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off