Aug 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 17
Aberdeen 0 Celtic 2
Hibernian 1 Dundee United 1
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 Motherwell 0
St. Johnstone 4 Ross County 0
St. Mirren 1 Kilmarnock 1
Friday, August 16
Partick Thistle 1 Hearts 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3 3 0 0 6 0 9
2 St. Johnstone 3 2 1 0 5 0 7
3 Celtic 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
4 Aberdeen 3 2 0 1 5 4 6
5 Partick Thistle 3 1 2 0 4 2 5
6 Motherwell 3 1 0 2 2 5 3
-------------------------
7 Kilmarnock 3 0 2 1 2 3 2
8 Dundee United 3 0 2 1 1 2 2
9 Hibernian 3 0 1 2 1 3 1
10 St. Mirren 2 0 1 1 1 4 1
11 Ross County 3 0 0 3 2 9 0
12 Hearts 3 1 1 1 2 2 -11
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off