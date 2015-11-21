Nov 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Saturday, November 21
Celtic 0 Kilmarnock 0
Dundee United 1 St. Johnstone 2
Hearts 1 Dundee 1
Partick Thistle 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1
Ross County 3 Motherwell 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 15 11 3 1 38 11 36
2 Hearts 15 9 3 3 27 15 30
3 Aberdeen 14 9 1 4 21 16 28
4 St. Johnstone 15 8 2 5 31 23 26
5 Ross County 15 6 3 6 22 19 21
6 Dundee 15 4 7 4 21 24 19
-------------------------
7 Hamilton Academical 14 5 3 6 18 20 18
8 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 15 4 5 6 16 19 17
9 Kilmarnock 15 4 4 7 15 24 16
10 Partick Thistle 15 3 5 7 12 21 14
11 Motherwell 15 4 2 9 11 21 14
12 Dundee United 15 2 2 11 11 30 8
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 22
Hamilton Academical v Aberdeen (1230)