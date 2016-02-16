Soccer-Puel hopes Saints will end penalty jinx
May 18 Southampton will look to improve their penalty-taking after missing their third spot-kick in five games during Wednesday's goalless draw against Manchester United, manager Claude Puel has said.
Feb 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Tuesday Tuesday, February 16 Dundee United 0 Motherwell 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 25 18 4 3 66 21 58 2 Aberdeen 26 17 4 5 45 29 55 3 Hearts 24 12 8 4 45 24 44 4 Ross County 26 10 3 13 40 42 33 5 Dundee 25 8 9 8 39 41 33 6 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 24 8 8 8 33 33 32 ------------------------- 7 St. Johnstone 24 9 5 10 39 40 32 8 Motherwell 26 8 5 13 29 41 29 9 Hamilton Academical 26 7 8 11 30 45 29 10 Partick Thistle 23 7 7 9 22 28 28 11 Kilmarnock 26 7 6 13 29 48 27 12 Dundee United 25 3 5 17 24 49 14 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, February 19 Partick Thistle v Aberdeen (1945) Saturday, February 20 Celtic v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500) Dundee United v Hearts (1500) Kilmarnock v Dundee (1500) Ross County v Hamilton Academical (1500) St. Johnstone v Motherwell (1500)
May 18 Southampton will look to improve their penalty-taking after missing their third spot-kick in five games during Wednesday's goalless draw against Manchester United, manager Claude Puel has said.
May 18 Everton winger Kevin Mirallas has said he will work on adding more goals and assists to his game after manager Ronald Koeman called on the the Belgian international to show more productivity in the final third.