Aug 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 9
Dundee 1 Kilmarnock 1
Hamilton Academical 0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2
Motherwell 1 St. Mirren 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
2 Motherwell 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
3 Dundee 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
3 Kilmarnock 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
-------------------------
Aberdeen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Celtic 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dundee United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Partick Thistle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ross County 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
St. Johnstone 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
-------------------------
11 St. Mirren 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
12 Hamilton Academical 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
1-4: Championship play-off
11-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 10
Aberdeen v Dundee United (1400)
Ross County v St. Johnstone (1400)