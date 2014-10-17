UPDATE 4-Soccer-Sad Southgate leads tributes to former team mate Ehiogu
* Villa to pay tribute in Birmingham derby (Recasts with Southgate tribute)
Oct 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Friday Friday, October 17 Hamilton Academical 3 Aberdeen 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Hamilton Academical 10 7 2 1 19 5 23 2 Dundee United 9 6 1 2 18 12 19 3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 9 5 2 2 13 8 17 4 Kilmarnock 9 5 2 2 12 7 17 5 Aberdeen 10 5 1 4 16 15 16 6 Celtic 8 4 2 2 15 7 14 ------------------------- 7 Partick Thistle 8 3 1 4 13 12 10 8 Dundee 9 2 4 3 9 12 10 9 St. Johnstone 9 3 0 6 6 12 9 10 St. Mirren 9 2 1 6 8 15 7 11 Motherwell 9 2 1 6 5 15 7 12 Ross County 9 1 1 7 7 21 4 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 18 Ross County v Celtic (1145) Dundee United v Partick Thistle (1400) Motherwell v Dundee (1400) St. Johnstone v Kilmarnock (1400) St. Mirren v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1400)
* Villa to pay tribute in Birmingham derby (Recasts with Southgate tribute)
MANCHESTER, England, April 21 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said it makes no sense for his striker Marcus Rashford to play for England's Under-21 team in June's European Championship, as the teenager had risen above that level.