Manchester United lifts full-year revenue and profit guidance
May 16 English soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit guidance after strong broadcast revenue helped to lift the club's third quarter revenue figures.
May 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Relegation Group matches on Monday Monday, May 2 Dundee 2 Dundee United 1 Saturday, April 30 Hamilton Academical 0 Kilmarnock 4 Partick Thistle 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dundee 35 11 14 10 52 51 47 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 35 12 10 13 47 45 46 3 Partick Thistle 35 11 8 16 34 45 41 4 Hamilton Academical 35 10 9 16 39 60 39 ------------------------- 5 Kilmarnock 35 9 8 18 38 57 35 ------------------------- R6 Dundee United 35 6 6 23 35 63 24 ------------------------- R - Relegated 5: Relegation play-off 6: Relegation
May 16 Arsenal will be "frustrated" if they fail to secure a top four finish in the Premier League this season and can only blame themselves for their inconsistent performances, manager Arsene Wenger has said.