Feb 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Tuesday
Friday, February 19
Partick Thistle Aberdeen Postponed
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 25 18 4 3 66 21 58
2 Aberdeen 26 17 4 5 45 29 55
3 Hearts 24 12 8 4 45 24 44
4 Ross County 26 10 3 13 40 42 33
5 Dundee 25 8 9 8 39 41 33
6 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 24 8 8 8 33 33 32
-------------------------
7 St. Johnstone 24 9 5 10 39 40 32
8 Motherwell 26 8 5 13 29 41 29
9 Hamilton Academical 26 7 8 11 30 45 29
10 Partick Thistle 23 7 7 9 22 28 28
11 Kilmarnock 26 7 6 13 29 48 27
12 Dundee United 25 3 5 17 24 49 14
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, February 19
Partick Thistle v Aberdeen (1945) Postponed
Saturday, February 20
Celtic v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500)
Dundee United v Hearts (1500)
Kilmarnock v Dundee (1500)
Ross County v Hamilton Academical (1500)
St. Johnstone v Motherwell (1500)