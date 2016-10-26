Soccer-English FA Cup final fixture
May 22 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the English FA CupFinal Final match on Monday Final Saturday, May 27 (GMT) Arsenal v Chelsea (1630)
Oct 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Wednesday Wednesday, October 26 Dundee 0 Partick Thistle 2 Kilmarnock 2 Hearts 0 Motherwell 0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3 Rangers 1 St. Johnstone 1 Ross County 0 Celtic 4 Tuesday, October 25 Hamilton Academical 1 Aberdeen 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 9 8 1 0 30 8 25 2 Aberdeen 10 5 3 2 17 9 18 3 St. Johnstone 11 5 3 3 14 11 18 4 Hearts 10 5 2 3 16 9 17 5 Rangers 10 4 4 2 12 12 16 6 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 11 3 4 4 16 18 13 ------------------------- 7 Kilmarnock 11 3 4 4 12 20 13 8 Hamilton Academical 10 2 5 3 12 15 11 9 Partick Thistle 10 2 4 4 12 14 10 10 Ross County 11 2 4 5 8 18 10 11 Motherwell 10 2 3 5 11 17 9 12 Dundee 11 1 3 7 9 18 6 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 29 Aberdeen v Celtic (1100) Hamilton Academical v Dundee (1400) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Hearts (1400) Motherwell v Ross County (1400) Rangers v Kilmarnock (1400) St. Johnstone v Partick Thistle (1400)
AMSTERDAM – Ajax Amsterdam can expect a considerable windfall from participation in Wednesday’s Europa League final against Manchester United but any thought it could prove the start of a dynasty to rival their all-conquering team of the 70s is quashed by modern-day reality. (SOCCER-EUROPA-LEAGUE/AJAX, moved, 400 words)