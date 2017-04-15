Soccer-Wenger says Cup triumph has no bearing on his future
LONDON, May 27 If it does transpire that Arsenal's 2-1 FA Cup final victory over Chelsea was manager Arsene Wenger's final game in charge it will have been a memorable way to sign off.
April 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday Saturday, April 15 Dundee 0 Hamilton Academical 2 Motherwell 4 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 Rangers 2 Partick Thistle 0 St. Johnstone 1 Aberdeen 2 Friday, April 14 Kilmarnock 0 Hearts 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Celtic 32 29 3 0 85 20 90 2 Aberdeen 33 21 4 8 63 28 67 3 Rangers 33 16 10 7 48 34 58 4 St. Johnstone 33 14 7 12 44 40 49 5 Hearts 33 12 9 12 51 43 45 6 Partick Thistle 33 10 11 12 35 38 41 ------------------------- 7 Kilmarnock 33 7 14 12 30 49 35 8 Ross County 32 7 11 14 35 52 32 9 Hamilton Academical 33 6 14 13 30 48 32 10 Motherwell 33 8 8 17 38 61 32 11 Dundee 33 8 6 19 33 53 30 12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 33 4 13 16 36 62 25 ------------------------- C - Champion 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 16 Ross County v Celtic (1130)
LONDON, May 27 Chelsea coach Antonio Conte rued his side’s slow start to Saturday’s FA Cup final, and a controversial decision by the referee that set Arsenal on their way to victory, dashing his hopes of a league championship and FA Cup double in his first season in England.