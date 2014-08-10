Aug 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 10
Aberdeen 0 Dundee United 3
Ross County 1 St. Johnstone 2
Saturday, August 9
Dundee 1 Kilmarnock 1
Hamilton Academical 0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2
Motherwell 1 St. Mirren 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dundee United 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
3 St. Johnstone 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
4 Motherwell 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
5 Dundee 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
5 Kilmarnock 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
-------------------------
Celtic 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Partick Thistle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
-------------------------
9 Ross County 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
10 St. Mirren 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
11 Hamilton Academical 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
12 Aberdeen 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
1-6: Championship play-off
9-12: Relegation play-off