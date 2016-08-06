Aug 6 Glasgow Rangers ended their four-year exile from the Scottish Premier League with a disappointing 1-1 draw against Hamilton Academical at Ibrox on Saturday.

Martyn Waghorn hit an excellent second-half equaliser for Rangers to cancel out Ali Crawford's fine opener and spare the home side's blushes against a Hamilton side that finished third from bottom last season.

It was the first time Hamilton had taken a point against Rangers since March 1954.

Rangers, champions 54 times, were demoted to the fourth tier in 2012 after going into administration but won the Scottish Championship last term to secure their return to the top flight after four years of clambering up through the lower leagues.

Unfancied Hamilton took the lead in the 30th minute when Rangers failed to clear their line and Crawford slammed home a fine left-footed finish to dampen the mood at Ibrox.

The home side toiled in search of an equaliser before Waghorn slotted calmly past Remi Matthews after being picked out by substitute Harry Forrester's magnificent lofted pass in the 62nd minute.

Reigning champions Celtic begin their league campaign away at Hearts on Sunday. (Reporting by Ed Dove; Editing by Clare Fallon)