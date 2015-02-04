LONDON Vanishing spray will be used in Scotland for the first time this weekend with referees carrying the little canisters on their waistbands for the eight fifth round matches in the Scottish FA Cup.

The spray, which has been hugely successful across the globe since being introduced at last year's World Cup, is used by referees to mark the required distance of 10 yards between the ball and defensive wall at free kicks and corners and disappears soon after it has been sprayed on the pitch.

"Vanishing spray is a simple yet effective tool which will aid our referees in their management of set piece situations," John Fleming, the Scottish FA’s Head of Referee Operations, said.

"Based on the current application and widespread use around the world, vanishing spray will undoubtedly enhance the reputation of our game."

Following this weekend’s Scottish Cup matches, the SFA has said it will be introduced in other senior leagues for the remainder of the season.

(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Pritha Sarkar)