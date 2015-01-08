BERNE Serbia and Albania have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over the sanctions imposed on them following their abandoned Euro 2016 qualifier, the sporting tribunal said on Thursday.

Serbia were awarded a 3-0 walkover win following the stormy match in Belgrade but were also docked three points and ordered to play their next two home games in the competition behind closed doors.

Both teams were also fined 100,000 euros ($118,110) by UEFA, European soccer's governing body, after the Group I match was called off with the score at 0-0.

They have already had appeals rejected by UEFA's appeals body.

The match, played on Oct. 14 with no away fans permitted, was interrupted when a flag depicting so-called Greater Albania, an area covering all parts of the Balkans where ethnic Albanians live, was flown over the pitch by a remote-controlled drone.

Serbian player Stefan Mitrovic grabbed the flag and a brawl broke out after several Albanian players snatched it from Mitrovic and then had to run for cover into the tunnel when around a dozen home fans invaded the pitch.

Riot police moved in as the Albanian players were forced to retreat to the tunnel while flares were thrown from the terraces.

"In appealing to the CAS, the football associations of Albania and Serbia seek to annul the UEFA decisions or ... to reduce the sanctions that were imposed," said CAS.

"Two arbitration procedures have been opened and are being conducted in accordance with the code of sports-related arbitration."

($1 = 0.8467 euros)

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)