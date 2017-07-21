FIFPro asks for investigation after player attacked in changing room

ZURICH (Reuters) - A player from Serbian club FK Vojvodina has complained to European football body UEFA after he was allegedly attacked in the changing room by his team's own fans following a Europa League tie.

UEFA confirmed in an emailed statement to Reuters that it had been contacted by Nikola Trujic about the incident which followed the match away to Slovakia's MFK Ruzomberok on July 6.

Ruzomberok won the first qualifying round second leg tie 2-0 to win 3-2 on aggregate.

The world players' union FIFPro said in a statement that immediately after the game "a group of the Serbian club’s supporters was able to gain access to the away team’s (Vojvodina) changing room ... before intimidating and physically assaulting the player."

FIFPro urged UEFA to take action against both clubs.

Trujic told Serbian media that around a dozen fans were involved. "They caught me by the neck, I got a blow to my head," he said.

“UEFA can confirm it has received a complaint from Nikola Trujic, which has been filed against FK Vojvodina and MFK Ruzomberok," said UEFA.

"The UEFA disciplinary department will appoint a disciplinary inspector to evaluate whether there are sufficient grounds to open disciplinary proceedings.”

Trujic was raised at Partizan Belgrade who later loaned him to several other clubs. He has been at Vojvodina since February 2016.

Neither club could immediately be reached for comment.

Earlier this year, FIFPro advised players to avoid signing for Serbian clubs due to worsening working conditions in the country.

FIFPro said that, in addition to existing problems over late payment of wages, players faced less chance of receiving fair treatment after changes to the structure of the arbitration panel which rules on disputes between them and the clubs.