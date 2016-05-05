(Adds Muslin quotes, byline)

By Zoran Milosavljevic

BELGRADE May 5 Serbia's new coach Slavoljub Muslin blasted the players for past failures and asked them to show more passion for their country after he took over from Radovan Curcic on Thursday.

The Serbian FA put Muslin in charge until the end of the country's 2018 World Cup campaign after terminating Curcic's contract by mutual consent on April 27.

"The players have to take the lion's share of the blame for missing out on three successive major tournaments," Muslin told Belgrade's B92 website (www.b92.net).

"I will try to instill more passion in them because to play for your national team, you have to love your country. It's about motivation and not money."

"All the other former Yugoslav republics have it and if we can show the same level of determination, I am confident we can reach the 2018 tournament in Russia from a tough qualifying section."

Serbia are in Group D with Ireland, Wales, Austria, Moldova and Georgia.

Muslin, a 62-year old journeyman, has managed 17 different clubs in his coaching career.

The former Red Star Belgrade midfielder, who last managed Belgian side Standard Liege from June to August 2015, will be under intense pressure to deliver after Serbia failed to qualify for Euro 2012, the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016.

"Wales, Austria and Ireland are strong rivals and it is clear that you can't expect to beat anyone with a half-hearted approach," he said.

"We have to change our attitude while the fans too, who have turned their back a bit on the national team during the barren spell, have to support us in our time of need."

Muslin's appointment came amid growing speculation that the FA's 77-year old chief Tomislav Karadzic will step down later this month to make way for its vice-president Slavisa Kokeza.