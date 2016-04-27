BELGRADE Red Star Belgrade suffered their first league defeat of the season and missed a chance to seal their 28th title with five games to spare after a 2-1 home loss to second-placed neighbours Cukaricki in an empty stadium on Wednesday.

The match was played behind closed doors after the 1991 European Cup winners were handed a three-game crowd ban for fan violence in a 1-1 home draw with champions and bitter city foes Partizan on April 16.

Red Star, who have 42 points from 32 games, had their lead slashed to six points over Cukaricki, who have played a game more.

Third-placed Partizan, who are at home to Borac Cacak on Thursday, have 28 points from 32 matches.

The eight teams contesting the championship playoff had their points tallies halved at the end of the regular season in Serbia's 16-team top division.

Forward Andrija Pavlovic gave Cukaricki a 2-0 lead with a first-half header and a 54th-minute penalty before midfielder Aleksandar Katai pulled one back for Red Star.

Katai rattled the woodwork in the closing stages as Red Star piled on pressure but the visitors held out to spice up the title race.

