Serbia's Zoran Tosic celebrates his goal against Wales during their World Cup 2014 qualifying soccer match at the Karadorde Stadium in Novi Sad September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica/Files

BELGRADE Zoran Tosic could miss Serbia's World Cup Group A qualifier in Belgium on June 7 after breaking his foot in a Russian league match for his club CSKA Moscow, the winger told Belgrade media on Tuesday.

Tosic fractured the fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot during CSKA's 1-0 home win over Terek Grozny on Saturday and is expected to be out of action for at least a month.

"I will almost definitely play no part in the game against Belgium but I hope it will not require surgery," the former Manchester United left wing told daily Vecernje Novosti.

"It's part of the game but it's also a bitter blow because I've struggled with a niggling knee injury for several months and this happened just when I was almost back to full fitness," he said.

Serbia have only a slim chance of reaching next year's tournament in Brazil. They are third in the group with seven points from six games, nine adrift of leaders Belgium and Croatia.

CSKA are closing in on their first league title since 2006 as they top the 16-team Russian first division with 60 points from 27 games, three more than champions Zenit St. Petersburg with three games left.

(Reporting by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Toby Davis)