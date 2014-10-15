Albanian fans wait for Albania's national soccer players to arrive, after the Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match between Serbia and Albania, at Mother Teresa airport near Tirana October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Arben Celi

UEFA have opened disciplinary proceedings against the Serbian and Albanian football associations following the violence that caused their Euro 2016 qualifier to be abandoned on Tuesday.

"Disciplinary proceedings have been opened against the Football Association of Serbia for the setting off/throwing of fireworks and missiles, crowd disturbance, field invasion by supporters, insufficient organisation and use of a laser pointer," UEFA said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Proceedings have also been opened against the Football Association of Albania for refusing to play and the display of an illicit banner."

The case will be heard by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on Oct. 23.

