LONDON Nov 1 The English FA has yet to receive any formal news of charges levelled by Serbian authorities or the individuals involved after the violent conclusion of last month's Under-21 match between England and Serbia.

The Serbian Interior Ministry announced on Tuesday that charges had been brought against two England players and an assistant coach after a brawl broke out following a Euro 2013 qualifier on Oct. 16.

In a statement on Thursday the English governing body said it believed players Steven Caulker and Tom Lees and coach Steve Wigley were the individuals involved but were still awaiting confirmation.

"The FA continues to remain in close contact with the UK Government regarding the continued media reports of Serbian Police charging England under-21 players and staff," the FA said in a statement.

"There remains no formal communication of any charges to The FA or the Government. However, we understand there has been a verbal communication of the names of the individuals concerned, which we now believe to be England players Steven Caulker and Tom Lees, and coach Steve Wigley.

"The FA would like to reaffirm its support for all of our players and staff and we have spoken with the players' clubs and those named to express this.

"The FA has been taking legal advice in both the UK and Serbia to provide appropriate protection should any charges be brought."

A mass brawl between opposing players and staff erupted after England's 2-0 aggregate victory that secured them a spot at next year's under-21 Euro finals in Israel.

England left back Danny Rose complained he was racially abused and pelted with missiles by Serbian fans throughout the ill-tempered contest.

The Serbian Football Association (FSS) denied the racism charges and UEFA's disciplinary committee is to review the video evidence before announcing its verdict on Nov. 22. (Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by John Mehaffey)