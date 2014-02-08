Shakhtar Donetsk striker Maicon has been killed in a car crash, the Ukrainian club said on their website on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Brazilian, who joined Shakhtar in 2012, had been on loan at top-flight rivals Illichivets Mariupol until the end of the season.

"He was a talented footballer, (an) open and friendly guy," Shakhtar said in a statement.

"Maicon loved life and knew how to make it positive and bright. Tragic, untimely and absurd death took away a wonderful person from our ranks.

"It is a terrible bereavement for all of us. FC Shakhtar expresses condolences and sympathy to Maicon's family and friends. May he rest in peace."

(Writing by Ed Osmond in London, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)