Stoke City's Matthew Upson (L) watches as he deflects the ball into his own goal against Dynamo Kiev during their Europa League Group E soccer match in Stoke, northern England December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis/Files

Shanghai Shenhua are trying to sign Stoke City defender Matthew Upson, while talks continue about Didier Drogba joining his former Chelsea strike partner Nicolas Anelka at the Chinese club.

Shenhua official Ma Yue told Reuters on Tuesday that the Super League side were in talks with former England defender Upson but declined to give a timeline for the negotiations with the 32-year-old centreback.

Shenhua have already turned heads in recent months after signing former France striker Anelka and appointing his compatriot Jean Tigana as coach.

The club have also been strongly linked with Ivory Coast striker Drogba and Ma again refused to rule out the signing.

Asked about both Drogba, 33, and Upson joining, Ma said: "There is nothing confirmed. We are still in the midst of discussions."

Drogba's contract with Chelsea expires at the end of June.

(Writing by Alastair Himmer in Tokyo; Editing by Patrick Johnston. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)