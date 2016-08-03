UEFA have offered their support to Slovenian club Maribor following the deaths of two of their young players in a car crash on Tuesday.

Left back Damjan Marjanovic and forward Zoran Baljak, both 20, were killed in an accident as they returned from training.

Two of their team mates, Ziga Lipuscek and Ljubomir Moravac, who are both 19, were injured in the crash, with the latter in a serious condition.

"UEFA would like to send its condolences to NK Maribor and the Football Association of Slovenia following the untimely death of two Maribor players on Tuesday," read a statement on the website of European soccer's governing body.

UEFA also confirmed that there would be a minute's silence before Maribor's Europa League third qualifying round second leg match at home against Aberdeen on Thursday.

The Scottish side offered their condolences to Maribor in a statement.

"I spoke with my counterpart Bojan Bon this afternoon (Tuesday) and have passed on our condolences from all of the Aberdeen family," said chief executive Duncan Fraser. "This puts everything into perspective."

