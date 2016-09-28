MANCHESTER, England, Former England manager Steve McClaren has expressed sympathy for Sam Allardyce who left his job as national team coach on Tuesday following a sting by the Daily Telegraph newspaper.

Allardyce, who was England manager for 67 days, was recorded on camera telling reporters how to avoid the FA's own transfer rules.

McClaren, England manager for 16 months from 2006-07, believes the episode highlights the lack of privacy in top-level sport.

"It's been a disappointing couple of days for English football and I'm very, very sad for what has happened to Sam," McClaren told reporters at the Soccerex Global Convention on Wednesday.

"It could have happened to any of us in a high-profile sports position and Sam has innocently paid the price," he added.

"It just shows where sport is, at the elite level, that privacy can only really be found in the four walls of your home."

McClaren said information gleaned by the papers should be passed on to the authorities.

"Any information should be given to the FA so they can make enquiries into the allegations," he said.

"If any wrongdoing can be proved it's got to be cut out of the game. If there is information about out there the FA should step in because nobody wants to see a corrupt game."

(Editing by Ed Osmond)