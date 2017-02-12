One F1 comeback is enough for Button
MONACO Formula One may have seen the last of Jenson Button following the 2009 world champion's Monaco Grand Prix comeback as stand-in for McLaren race regular Fernando Alonso.
Uruguay beat host nation Ecuador 2-1 on Saturday to win the South American Under-20 Championship and lead a quartet of regional qualifiers for the 2017 U-20 World Cup.
The result in Quito came thanks to a double from Joaquin Ardaiz and took Uruguay to the top of the final round robin group on 12 points, five ahead of second-placed Ecuador.
The hosts, Venezuela and Argentina all finished on seven points and will join Uruguay as South America's representatives in South Korea this May.
Elsewhere, a first half brace from Lautaro Martinez gave Argentina a 2-0 win over Venezuela and enabled them to pip Brazil to the final spot.
Five-times champion Brazil would have qualified by beating bottom side Colombia but their match ended 0-0.
(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by John O'Brien)
MONACO Formula One may have seen the last of Jenson Button following the 2009 world champion's Monaco Grand Prix comeback as stand-in for McLaren race regular Fernando Alonso.
PARIS Novak Djokovic says the decision to begin working with Andre Agassi came after he realised something had to change if he was to maintain a level of success throughout his career.