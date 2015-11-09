SEOUL Nov 9 South Korea hailed the emergence of the 'Jeonbuk Dynasty' on Monday after the Motors wrapped up their second consecutive league championship at the weekend and gave coach Choi Kang-hee a record fourth title.

Jeonbuk's 1-0 win at Jeju United gave them an unassailable 72 points from 36 games, nine points clear of Pohang in second with two games left to play.

Lee Jae-sung grabbed the winner in first-half stoppage time at Jeju World Cup Stadium to seal the points.

After leading Jeonbuk to their fourth title since 2009, local media said Choi had earned his place among the top Korean coaches.

"Choi has demonstrated steadfast leadership and by winning a record fourth K League title joins the ranks of Korea's great commanders," said broadcaster KBS.

"A dynasty is born", said the daily Hankook Ilbo, while Sports Hankook said match-winner Lee had been the "driving force" behind the club's recent success.

Jeonbuk, who sealed the 2014 title by winning 3-0 in Jeju exactly a year ago, became the first time to retain the Korean crown since Seongnam won three successive titles from 2001-2003.

Veteran striker Lee Dong-guk, who started his career in Pohang in 1998 and had unsuccessful stints in Germany and England, said he had been revitalised after joining Jeonbuk for the 2009 season.

"My soccer life can be divided into two periods - before and after Jeonbuk," the 36-year-old, who scored 13 goals this season, told local media.

"Looking back, the period I became a real soccer player again was when I became part of Jeonbuk."

