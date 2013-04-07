Barcelona's player Eric Abidal (R) replaces Gerard Pique against Mallorca during their Spanish First division soccer league match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, April 6, 2013. Abidal returned to the pitch two years after being diagnosed and treated for a liver tumour. REUTERS/Albert Gea

BARCELONA Eric Abidal returned to competitive action for the first time since a liver transplant in April last year when he came on for the final 20 minutes of Barcelona's 5-0 La Liga win over Real Mallorca on Saturday.

The 33-year-old former France defender, who was passed fit to return to training with his team mates last month, is a huge favourite with the Barca fans and was greeted with a rousing ovation when he replaced Gerard Pique in the 70th minute.

In a pitch-side television interview with Spanish broadcaster Canal Plus, Abidal thanked the cousin who provided part of his liver for the procedure.

"It was a very special moment for me after a year out," said Abidal, wearing a shirt with 'Merci mon cousin' on the front.

"I want to thank my cousin as without him I would not be here today. It is a unique moment," he added.

Abidal's return is well timed as Barca centre backs Carles Puyol and Javier Mascherano and full back Adriano are all out injured at a critical stage of the season.

Barca, 13 points clear of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga, play the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Paris St Germain at the Nou Camp on Wednesday after last week's first leg ended 2-2. (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Alison Wildey)