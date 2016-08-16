Nadal through to last-16 in Rome after Almagro injury
Rafael Nadal eased into the last-16 of the Italian Open on Tuesday when his second-round opponent Nicolas Almagro retired after sustaining a knee injury early in the first set.
Spanish midfielder Manu Garcia has joined La Liga outfit Alaves on a season-long loan from Premier League side Manchester City, both clubs announced on Tuesday.
The 18-year-old, who arrived at City's youth academy in 2013 from Sporting Gijon, is under contract with the English club until June 2017.
A statement from Alaves read: "Deportivo Alaves has secured the services of Manu Garcia, a young and promising player from Manchester City.
"The talented footballer, arrives on a season-long loan and with a lot of enthusiasm to showcase his talent in the La Liga Santander."
City also confirmed the move on their twitter account and wrote: "Manu Garcia has joined La Liga side Alaves on a season long loan...Good luck Manu!"
Alaves finished top in Spain's second division in the 2015-16 campaign and will play in La Liga after a 10-year wait. The Basque outfit begin the campaign against Atletico Madrid at the Vicente Calderon stadium on Sunday.
(Reporting by Adriana Garcia; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
