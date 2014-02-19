Barcelona's Jordi Alba gestures next to Valencia's Sofiane Feghouli (R) during their Spanish first division soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea

MADRID Barcelona fullback Jordi Alba has picked up a muscle strain at the back of his right thigh and is doubtful for Saturday's La Liga match at Real Sociedad, the Spanish champions said on Wednesday.

Spain international Alba, who spent more than two months on the sidelines with a hamstring problem before Christmas, played the whole of Tuesday's 2-0 win at Manchester City in their Champions League last 16, first leg.

However, tests conducted when the squad returned to the Catalan capital confirmed the injury, Barca said on their website (www.fcbarcelona.es), a blow to coach Gerardo Martino at a critical stage of the season.

The return leg against City is on March 12 at Barca's Nou Camp stadium.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Rex Gowar)