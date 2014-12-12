File photo of Juan Ignacio Martinez during a Europa League soccer match at the Ciudad de Valencia stadium in Valencia September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Heino Kalis/Files

BARCELONA Juan Ignacio Martinez has been appointed as new Almeria coach until the end of the season, the La Liga club has confirmed.

Francisco Rodriguez was sacked on Tuesday following a heavy 5-2 defeat by newly promoted Eibar that left the Andalusian side just outside of the relegation zone on goal difference.

"Juan Ignacio Martinez has signed as the new trainer of Almeria until the end of this season," read a statement on the club website.

Almeria face a tough clash against Real Madrid on Friday and Martinez, who has previous top flight experience as coach of Levante and Valladolid will take over the reigns of the team the following day.

