MADRID Almeria will find out next week if the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will grant the La Liga club's appeal against a three-point deduction imposed by FIFA over late payment of cash owed to Danish club Aalborg.

The court's decision could be crucial to Almeria's hopes of staying in Spain's top flight as they are mired in the relegation places with only Saturday's game at home to Valencia remaining.

The Andalusian club are second from bottom on 32 points and if CAS reject their appeal they will be relegated.

Aalborg filed a complaint with FIFA over the signing of defender Michael Jakobsen in 2010 and Almeria said on Wednesday the sum involved was 4,500 euros ($4,994.10).

Almeria and FIFA representatives attended a CAS hearing earlier on Wednesday and the court would announce their decision from next Tuesday, Almeria said on their website (www.udalmeriasad.com).

($1 = 0.9011 euros)

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by xxxxxxxxx)