Spain's Alvaro Arbeloa celebrates victory against Italy with his daughter Alba after their Euro 2012 final soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Kiev, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files

MADRID Real Madrid's Spanish defender Alvaro Arbeloa has agreed to extend his contract by two years to the end of the 2015-16 season, the La Liga club said on Wednesday.

"I am delighted that the club still has faith in me and I hope to be able to continue enjoying my playing career," Arbeloa said on Real's website (www.realmadrid.com).

"Today's players have longer careers and I hope it's not my last contract extension with Real Madrid," added the 29-year-old fullback.

Arbeloa, who was born in Spain coach Vicente del Bosque's home city of Salamanca, came through Real's youth academy before joining Deportivo Coruna and then Liverpool and returned to the Spanish capital in 2009.

He made his debut for Spain in March 2008 and turned in a solid performance at Euro 2012 to help the Iberian win a second straight European Championship to add to their World Cup triumph in 2010. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)