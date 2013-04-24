Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa celebrates his second goal during their Spanish King's Cup semi final first leg soccer match against Sevilla at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina/Files

MADRID Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa will be free to play against Real Madrid in this weekend's city derby after the Spanish football federation overturned a yellow card on appeal on Wednesday.

The Brazil international had picked up a fifth booking, which triggers an automatic one-game suspension, in Atletico's 1-0 victory at Sevilla on Sunday.

Costa, with seven goals in La Liga, is likely to return to partner leading scorer Radamel Falcao at the Calderon, as third-placed Atletico look to overhaul their neighbours in the standings.

Second-placed Real have a three-point advantage with six games left to play, but trail leaders Barcelona by 13.

A defeat for Jose Mourinho's side, combined with a victory for Barca at Athletic Bilbao on Saturday, would see the Catalans crowned champions for the fourth time in five years.

(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Justin Palmer)