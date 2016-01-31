Atletico Madrid midfielder Augusto Fernandez suffered knee ligament damage in the La Liga defeat by Barcelona on Saturday, the club said.

Fernandez, who joined from Celta Vigo earlier this month, was carried off on a stretcher after 75 minutes of the 2-1 loss.

“He has an injury to the right knee caused by stretching the ligament,” read a statement on the club website.

Fernandez was playing his sixth game for Atletico having been signed as a replacement for Tiago Mendes who is recovering from a broken leg.

(Reporting by Tim Hanlon in Barcelona, editing by Justin Palmer)