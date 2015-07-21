Atletico Madrid's Filipe Luis Karsmirski (L) celebrates his goal against Real Betis during their King's Cup quarter-final first leg soccer match at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID Chelsea's Brazil left back Filipe Luis is poised to return to Atletico Madrid after one season at Chelsea where he failed to hold down a regular first team place, Atletico president Enrique Cerezo said on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old made a mere 26 appearances in all competitions in 2014-15, with Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho preferring to use Spain international Cesar Azpilicueta, and Mourinho confirmed on Tuesday that Filipe Luis was on his way.

"In this moment we need a left back because I think we are selling Filipe Luis now or tomorrow," Mourinho told reporters at Chelsea's pre-season training camp in Montreal, Canada.

"We need to go to the market... and we are going for a left back. In other positions we have no space," added the Portuguese.

Cerezo was quoted in Spanish media as saying at a dinner for the Atletico squad that "it would not take long" for Filipe Luis to return to the side with which he won the 2013-14 La Liga title, the Europa League in 2012 and the King's Cup in 2013.

