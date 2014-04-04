MADRID Atletico Madrid will need some of their second-choice players to step up in the remaining weeks of the season following injuries to top scorer Diego Costa and playmaker Arda Turan, coach Diego Simeone said on Friday.

Atletico are the surprise leaders in La Liga with seven games left, a point ahead of champions Barcelona and three clear of neighbours Real Madrid, but this week lost Costa to a thigh strain and Arda to a groin injury.

They are locked at 1-1 in their Champions League quarter-final tie against Barca after Tuesday's first leg at the Nou Camp and play the return at the Calderon on Wednesday after Saturday's La Liga clash at home to seventh-placed Villarreal.

Simeone said squad players like Diego, who came off the bench to replace Costa on Tuesday and scored a brilliant goal, would be crucial to Atletico's chances of silverware.

He also singled out midfielder Jose Sosa, forwards Cristian Rodriguez and Adrian and defenders Emiliano Insua and Toby Alderweireld.

"I have always said it," Simeone, who has transformed Atletico into a team capable of challenging Spain's big two since taking over at the end of 2011, told a news conference.

"They have a key role to play in bringing quality to the time the coach decides to give them on the pitch," added the Argentine, who was an Atletico player the last time they won La Liga in 1996.

"Everything we have achieved has been due to a great deal of effort and humility.

"We have our weapons and in taking each game at a time we are looking to be competitive against anyone."

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Martyn Herman)